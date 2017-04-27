The fight against human trafficking: Behind the scenes

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- During my sophomore year of college I remember attending bible study when a friend of mine gave a speech regarding human trafficking and showed a video presentation of how it was occurring here in the United States. When I finished watching the video I was in tears after learning how so many young girls are kidnapped and forced into prostitution. I began doing research of my own and found that many celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher and Jada Pinkett-Smith had also given speeches before Capitol hill in an effort to combat Human trafficking. It has always been a passion of mine to raise awareness and here in Augusta I recently learned that several organizations were also working to raise awareness. I reached out to the organization I’m aware and learned that every year they host trainings to educate people on the dangers of human trafficking. I attended one of those meetings during Masters week, one of the largest sporting events in the county. After the meeting was over a father came up to me and shared that his daughter had been a victim of human trafficking in Augusta.

I immediately reached out to her and wanted to share her story in an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of sex trafficking and how to avoid becoming a victim.

In addition to speaking with local organizations, I reached out to Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree to discuss their efforts in combatting human trafficking and how often they come across these cases.

To get involved with human trafficking here in the CSRA Contact Elizabeth Smith at I’m aware at lizsmithaware@gmail.com if you’re not in the CSRA you can also raise awareness through the end it movement at http://www.enditmovement.com

