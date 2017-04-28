Fitbit device keeps cows in the cloud

EDGEFIELD COUNTY,Sc Dairy cows and the Dorn family has gone together for more than 50 years.

“A lot of things have change we’ve embraced a lot of technology that didn’t exist ten years ago,” said Watson Dorn of Hickory Hill Milk.

There are 220 Cows here that the Dons need to keep an eye on.

“They get in a little circle, I’m really tempted to say boo to watch them react to that and they run off,” said Lisa Dorn.

In the old days The cows would have a bell around there neck in case they ran off, the cows here at Hickory Hill farm also have something around their neck but it’s no bell.

“Fitbits for cows,” said Watson.

A computerize tracker like a Fitbit keeps tabs on how far each cows walks and how much they are chewing, important info in the dairy business

“If she’s not walking around and she’s not chewing her food she’s sick, and with 220 cows in the milking herd sometimes you can’t see the forest for the trees this down load it straights to the computer we can pull it up on our cell phones to see which cow is not feeling well at that particular time,” said Watson.

But isn’t this a little sad, dairy farming is traditional it’s old school back in my day we didn’t need to get Bessie a Fitbit,

“We love the technology because in real time you’re on top of everything,” said Watson.

I feel pretty good now I got my cow fit bit on you know if I’m not chewing or walking around I’m definitely not feeling well Out There Somewhere in Edgefield County George Eskola.