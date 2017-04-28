GHSA Baseball Playoff Scores: Friday, April 28

The first round of the GHSA playoffs begin Friday, April 28 with best-of-three game series. Two games will be played Friday with the third and decisive game played Saturday, if necessary. We will continue to update scores throughout the day.

Valdosta at Lakeside

Coffee County at Greenbrier

Evans at Lee County

Hardaway at Burke County

Thomson at Columbus

Northside (Columbus) at Cross Creek

Toombs County at Laney

Screven County at Jefferson Davis

Washington County at Berrien County

Westside at Benedictine

Bacon County at Harlem

Clinch County at Jenkins County

The Walker School at Aquinas