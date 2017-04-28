Johnston Peach Blossom Festival on tap for May 6

Johnston, S.C. (WJBF) – On May 6, 2017 Calhoun St., in Johnston, S.C. will be filled with people attending the Johnston Peach Blossom Festival.

The festival will showcase talented artist, crafts, food concessions, entertainment, and a parade.

Along with its showcases, there will be games for children, a cruise-in, and plenty more for those who attend.

The festival is a popular festival for the area and will be going on its 34th year.

This year’s Grand Marshal will be Dorothy M. Peterson who is an educator and 60 year resident of Johnston, S.C.

This year’s sponsors will be Dr. Hugh Morgan Family Practice, Jim Satcher Motors, and Titan Farms.

The festival will begin at 9 a.m., the parade at 10 a.m., and free entertainment at 10:30 a.m.

A Cruise Inn will bring in many cars for participants to admire.

Those cars will be available for viewing after the parade until 3 p.m. at the Johnston Municipal Parking Lot.

All events will be held in downtown Johnston and all are welcomed.