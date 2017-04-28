Lakeside forces decisive Game 3 Saturday in first round playoff series

The first round of the GHSA playoffs began Friday, April 28 with best-of-three game series. Two games were played Friday with the third and decisive game to be played Saturday, if necessary.
Valdosta, Lakeside (2-8,10-0) — Game 3 Saturday
Coffee County, Greenbrier (4-3, 7-3)
Evans, Lee County (4-1, 3-1)
Hardaway, Burke County (3-0, 0-7) — Game 3 Saturday
Thomson, Columbus (5-4, 16-0)
Northside (12-2, 6-4), Cross Creek
Toombs County (14-3, 15-0), Laney
Screven County, Jeff Davis (11-1, 8-4)
Washington County, Berrien County (10-9, 4-0)
Westside, Benedictine (9-6, 13-3)
Bacon County (4-2, 5-4), Harlem
Clinch County (10-6, 13-6), Jenkins County
The Walker School (4-1, 11-2), Aquinas