Mayor, mayor-elect talk financing concerns for parts of Project Jackson

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) — Project Jackson is moving along slowly, despite its final approval three months ago.

Construction is underway on the infrastructure for the development, but no official groundbreaking has taken place yet.

Now we’re learning, two major parts of the project still don’t have financing.

The city is getting its funds for Project Jackson by using tax increment financing in the area.

The fact that two major components of Project Jackson are further behind has some worried about the total value of the project.

However, the mayor and the mayor-elect say the city is confident all parties will come through.

Dirt is being moved on North Augusta’s riverfront to get ready for Project Jackson.

The more than $200 million development is now being called Ballpark Village.

Many are calling the project the swan song of Mayor Lark Jones, who is retiring next week.

“There’s a real possibility that after 32 years, at 6:00 on Monday night, I’ll get in my car from my office, drive down to city hall and walk in, and they’ll say, hey, you’re not the mayor anymore, and I’ll have to turn around and walk out,” Jones said.

Even though Ballpark Village is the city’s biggest project to date, the mayor believes it will be in good hands when Bob Pettit becomes mayor next week.

“I’ve made the comment that he’s got the best of both worlds. He’s going to cut the ribbons and get all the credit, but if it doesn’t work out he can say, hey, it’s Lark Jones’ fault. He’s the one who voted for all this stuff,” Jones said.

Right now, there are concerns about the hotel and the senior living facility because the financing plans for both projects have not been finalized, however, city leaders say no need to worry, as the two groups have made full commitments to Project Jackson.

“The city has said all along that it wants it to pay for itself and that’s where some of the concern and confusion is now. Some people are wondering just exactly how the city is doing that. I’ve looked at it and listened to it and I’m confident that it’s underway and going to be taken care of,” Mayor-elect Bob Pettit said.

“Obviously, there are concerns until people are checking into their rooms and balls are being thrown and homeruns are being hit and people are shopping the stores and eating in the restaurants,” Jones said.

Regardless of what happens with the hotel and the senior living center, the mayor and mayor-elect say safeguards are in place.

“Be honest with the people. If we have a problem, I want to tell them we have a problem and explain what it is then what our remedial action is. That’s the key. Problems come up everywhere. The problems are not the issue it’s how you deal with them that’s important,” Pettit said.

The mayor-elect will be sworn into office at the city council meeting Monday night at 7 p.m.

Jones says he’s still expecting big announcements and major movement on Project Jackson this Summer.