Reports of shots fired, one dead, at Carrie Mays Community Center

UPDATED 11:25pm…. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1014 11th Ave. -Carrie J. Mays Park – at 8:40pm in reference to gunshots being fired. During the investigation it was revealed three people had been shot. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injures. The third victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators are currently on the scene. No suspect information or victim identification is available at this time. Further updates will be released as they become available.

AUGUSTA, Ga.- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that 3 people have been shot at the Mays Community Center.

According to Sgt. Glen Rahn, officers got the call around 10pm but he cannot yet confirm exactly when the incident happened.

