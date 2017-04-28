New Augusta park has a grand opening

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – City leaders will gather for a grand opening ceremony of the new Valley Park in Augusta.

The Valley estates neighborhood association turned over the park to the city of Augusta in 2005. Since then Parks and Recs have spent time evaluating what improvements needed to be made and where the funding would come. The total cost for the park was 300- thousand dollars.

Glenn Parker, Parks and Recs Director said, “It’s been a while but they’ve been designing the park coming up with the SPLOST money to do it so today we’re just opening the park. Small park walking trail and playground, the big highlight is the dog park. We only have a couple in the city so this is exciting for us to have another neighborhood dog park”

The grand opening will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Valley Park with remarks from City leaders.