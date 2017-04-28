What’s trending 4-28-2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

It’s Friday and we have trending topics on social media.

Today’s trending topics range from local stories to the most popular hashtags on social media.

Tune into WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more as our stories develop, and for more on social media follow WJBF on Instagram:@wjbf6, Twitter: @WJBF, SnapChat: WJBF 6, and on Facebook, WJBF NewsChannel 6 for your latest trending topics.

Trending Topics: