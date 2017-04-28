What’s trending 4-28-2017
It’s Friday and we have trending topics on social media.
Today’s trending topics range from local stories to the most popular hashtags on social media.
Tune into WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more as our stories develop
Trending Topics:
- Donald Trump visits Atlanta
- Georgia lawmaker deals cannabis
- #NationalSuperHeroDay
- #NBADraft
- #FridayFeeling
- Pope goes to Egypt
- Face App
- Johnston Peach Blossom Festival
- Valley Park grand opening
- Wife of Tad Cummins says he slept with missing teen
- In First 100 days, President Trump won’t healthcare vote