Arrest made in deadly stabbing at Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road

By Published: Updated:

RICHMOND CO, Ga. (WJBF)- A man is behind bars in connection to a deadly stabbing at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road.

Richmond County investigators arrested 46-year old William Antonio Burum of the 2800 block of Fairmont Street in Augusta.

Shakera Baxter was found dead on Thursday inside a room at the Economy Inn after investigators say she was stabbed.

As of Friday night, investigators were able to link Burum to Baxter’s death.

Burum is charged with Murder and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime.

Right now, this investigation is in its early stages.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s