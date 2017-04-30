27 up, 27 down: Domenic Mazza’s historically perfect night

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Tuesday was a night for history.

GreenJackets pitcher Domenic Mazza struck out nine batters en route to throwing the first perfect game in South Atlantic League history.

“I noticed I had it going on pretty early in the game, but I din’t think too much of it until about the 5th or 6th inning,” Mazza said. “At that point I knew I was just going out there and my pitching coach, Clay Rapada, was just telling me to execute one pitch at a time, so that’s what I was trying to focus on.

“It was definitely a career night for me and something I’ll never forget with my teammates. It was special.”

Mazza now has something more positive to remember the young season by, rather than the opening day home run he gave up to Tim Tebow.

“I didn’t really think about it too much until after the outing,” Mazza said. “That was kind of when it kicked in and I was like, ‘I can’t believe he just did that.’ I mean it was definitely a story in his first at-bat to hit a home run. Looking back, it’s not too bad, but obviously it wasn’t what I wanted to do.

“The home run aside, I don’t know if I ever envisioned throwing a perfect game in my life, so it was pretty special and spectacular.”

And tossing the league’s first-ever perfect game comes with special recognition for the kid from the San Francisco suburb of Concord.

“[San Francisco Giants general manager] Bobby Evans gave me a call and that was awesome,” Mazza said. “Bert Bradley, our pitching coordinator, sent me a nice text, and I know there’s been a lot of stuff they’ve shown in San Francisco, so that’s all been really cool.”