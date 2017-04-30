Arrest made in murder at Carrie Mays Recreational Center in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- An arrest has been made in connection to a murder at Carrie Mays Recreational Center on 10th Avenue, Friday.

On Saturday, investigators arrested 17- year old Antonio “Tony” Sheppard for the shooting death of 20-year-old Traychaurde Harris.

Sheppard is charged with Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime and Possession of a Firearm by Someone under the Age of 18.

Sheppard is being held at the Richmond County Jail.

Investigators are still following leads in regards to other suspects related to this case.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated.