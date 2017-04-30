GreenJackets drop series finale to Drive

Courtesy: Augusta GreenJackets

Augusta, Ga. — The GreenJackets threw six wild pitches and saw an additional two passed balls on their way to dropping the series finale to the Greenville Drive 8-3 Sunday afternoon at Lake Olmstead Stadium. With the loss, the GreenJackets dropped three out of four in the series and fell to 10-14 on the season.

Early on, it looked like a pitcher’s duel with the game scoreless going into the fifth. Roldani Baldwin led off that inning with a walk and then advanced to second on a single by Mitchell Gunsolus for the Drive. Yoan Aybar followed with a single to load the bases. The scoreless tie was broken when Baldwin scored on the first wild pitch, with the runners advancing. A fielder’s choice groundout scored Gunsolus to make it 2-0. With two outs, Aybar scored on the second wild pitch to give the Drive a 3-0 lead.

The game could not have started off any better for GreenJackets starter Stephen Woods. He was perfect through the first three innings before ultimately running into trouble in the fifth. He finished having only given up two hits and struck out four in four and a third innings.

For the Drive, starter Logan Boyd was able to keep the GreenJackets offense in check. He retired the first eight hitters he faced and only gave up one run off of three hits. The only run he gave up was a home run by Sandro Fabian in the sixth to cut the lead to 3-1. It was the first GreenJackets home run of the season at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

Carlos Tovar led off the top of the seventh for the Drive with a triple. He ultimately stole home to make it 4-1. Greenville added an additional three runs to make it 7-1 in an inning that saw a 59 minute rain delay.

Trailing 8-1 in the ninth, the GreenJackets continued to fight until the very end and added two runs to cut the final deficit to 8-3.

The GreenJackets will be back in action Tuesday night against the Kannapolis Intimidators at Intimidators Stadium in Kannapolis, North Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. Domenic Mazza (1-2, 3.48) will start on the mound for the GreenJackets against Bernardo Flores (3-1, 2.66) for the Intimidators.

The next game at Lake Olmstead Stadium will be on May 10 against the Intimidators. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm with the gates opening at 6:00pm. It is the first Health Fair of the season, Baseball Bingo, and Silver Jackets Wednesdays presented by AARP, Brandon Wilde, Comfort Keepers, and Fleet Feet.