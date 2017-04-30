Shots fired during armed robbery; 1 injured, vehicle damaged

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Heritage Apartments in Augusta.

That’s off Jackson Road and Wrightsboro Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with no pants or shoes on and a severe cut on his head.

Investigators say the victim was robbed of nearly $300 cash and his clothing.

He told deputies that the robber and a group of men also beat him up.

The suspect then fired shots towards Jackson Road and struck a 1995 Chevy Camaro.

The driver wasn’t hit by any bullets, but his vehicle was damaged.

Deputies found pools of blood in the area where the robbery and assault took place.

The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment.

No word on any arrests at this time.