Woman shot in the leg while walking in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — A Grovetown woman is recovering after she was shot in the leg while walking in Augusta early Sunday morning.

It happened sometime after 2 a.m. on Ellis Street.

According to an incident report, 28-year-old Janielle Brannon showed up at University Hospital with a bullet wound to her leg.

She told deputies that while she was talking on Ellis Street with her boyfriend, she heard a loud noise and then noticed her leg was bleeding.

Brannon then drove herself to the hospital.

Deputies say Brannon and her boyfriend were uncooperative during the investigation process.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident.