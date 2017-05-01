Aiken County Council considering demolishing vacant government buildings, selling properties

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County is weighing its options about selling or demolishing vacant government buildings.

Council is working with contractors to determine the cost of tearing down old structures they no longer use.

The old county hospital is a gateway to the city of Aiken, and is one of the buildings that could be torn down.

“We’ve had a couple offers on the buildings, but council’s overall view is that the property would be worth a lot more money with clear land, ready to build.”Aiken County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders said.

Revenue collected from selling the properties would be put into the general fund.

