Cagle announces run for Georgia Governor

By Published:
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Lieutenant Governor, Casey Cagle, will be in Columbia County tomorrow morning bright and early.

Cagle is making the CSRA his first stop of 6 to announce his run for Georgia’s Governor.

While in town, he will be making an official inspection of law enforcement and speaking about his platform:  Workforce and Education reform.

Cagle is mostly known for his efforts to help students after graduating high school with CTAE or “Career, Technical and Agricultural Education” programs.

