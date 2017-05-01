Cagle announces run for Georgia Governor

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Lieutenant Governor, Casey Cagle, will be in Columbia County tomorrow morning bright and early.

Cagle is making the CSRA his first stop of 6 to announce his run for Georgia’s Governor.

While in town, he will be making an official inspection of law enforcement and speaking about his platform: Workforce and Education reform.

Cagle is mostly known for his efforts to help students after graduating high school with CTAE or “Career, Technical and Agricultural Education” programs.