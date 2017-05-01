Commission to consider saggy pants rules

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)Augusta leaders debating whether they should take on saggy pants.

The city attorney has drafted proposed regulations making it illegal to wear pants exposing your back side,

Those caught would face a fine between 25 and 150 dollars

One commissioner says he’s ready to support new regulations.

“Other cities across the country have done something even in Georgia I’m excited by him proposing something for us now we worry about enforcement but we have to get something on the books to enforce first that’s the first thing so I just think it’s a crime and a shame for guys to walk around like that,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

The issue goes before the full commission on Tuesday.