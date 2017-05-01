Former SC State Trooper arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested a former State Trooper in connection with sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old girl.

23-year-old Michael Harrison Perrotta is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor (victim 11 to 14 years of age), a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison for each count.

According to the arrest warrant, Perrotta allegedly engaged in sexual battery with the 13-year-old victim between June 2016 and July 2016 in Batesbug in Saluda County and in Leesville in Lexington County.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

