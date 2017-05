NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Fox Creek defeated Southside Christian 6-1 to win the SCHSL 2A District III championship on Monday.

Cam Mitchem hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead the Predators, who improved to 22-5 on the season.

They will either travel to Cheraw or St. Joseph’s for the first game of the Upper State tournament on Thursday.