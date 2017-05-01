Kidnapping Warrant Issued for Augusta Stepfather

Augusta, GA- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued a kidnapping warrant for a local stepfather after an Augusta teen goes missing.

The kidnapping warrant has been issued for Leon Lamar Tripp, and investigators are asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of LaTania Carwell. Carwell was last seen with her stepfather on April 17th, after Tripp told his wife he and the teen were going to Clarks Hill, SC to help a stranded friend.

Tripp’s white Chevrolet truck was located a few days later, found off Old McDuffie Road. Carwell’s family and investigators say attempts to call both Tripp and Carwell on their mobile phones have been unsuccessful as well as reaching out on social media.

A Georgia Levi’s Call has not been issued in this case because the required criteria has not been met, which includes a viable vehicle description. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tripp or Carwell you’re asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 911.

