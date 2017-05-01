Say good bye to Hi-C Orange

By Published: Updated:
Photo of a McDonald's restaurant. (Courtesy: AP)
Photo of a McDonald's restaurant. (Courtesy: AP)

 

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The iconic Hi-C “Orange Lavaburst” is on its way out of the fountain drink dispensers at your local McDonald’s.

Fans of the orange drink, which dates back decades, are disappointed by the decision from the legendary fast food chain.

With only a few hours remaining, Hi-C “Orange Lavaburst” will be pulled from the menu at the “Golden Arches” by May 1. However, McDonald’s has allowed their franchises to serve the drink until it runs out of stock.

It will be replaced by Sprite “TropicBerry,” as Coca-Cola (which has a pouring rights agreement with McDonald’s) has decided to encourage new drink selections for customers. Stores are also subject to this decision by the corporate beverage conglomerate.

From now until the summer, you can expect social media to be a buzz with the classic thirst quencher disappearing.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s