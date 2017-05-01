Search continues for runaway pregnant 13-year-old, boyfriend wanted for Criminal Sexual Misconduct

Related Coverage ADPS searching for missing 13-year-old girl

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The search for a pregnant Aiken County 13-year-old continues.

On Thursday, the school bus dropped Irma Orozco-Razo at Kennedy Middle School, but she never made it to class.

Investigators say instead the pregnant 13-year-old told some kids on the school bus that she was going to McDonald’s to meet her 18-year-old boyfriend and head to Mexico.

“Right now she is still missing,” Cpt. Maryann Burgess, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Five-and-a-half months into her pregnancy, Orozco-Razo just walked away from her life.

The teen is believed to be on the run with her boyfriend, Jose Armando Alcazar-Agustin.

“But we have no confirmed sightings of that,” Burgess said.

The 18-year-old is wanted by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, in another case, on 2 charges of Third Degree Criminal Sexual Misconduct with a minor.

The felony carries a sentence of 15 years in prison.

“Why wasn’t an amber alter issued?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“It does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert,” said Burgess. “An Amber Alert requires and abduction of some sort and this was, she got off the bus and just chose not to go to school.”

Captain Burgess, the lead investigator in this case, says the minor was living in a shelter for abandoned, abused and neglected children in Aiken.

The teen was reported missing by employees of the shelter.

Burgess says Orozco-Razo has been entered into a national database, but if the runaway couple makes it to the Mexican border there’s a chance they won’t be detained.

“I don’t know that we could possibly alert every area on the border for this child, but she is in N.C.I.C. and at this point we are concentrating locally.” Burgess said. “We still believe that she’s here somewhere in this area.”

Aiken Public Safety is offering a $1,000 dollar reward to anyone with information.

You are asked to call Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.