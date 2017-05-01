Smith-Blixt beat Kisner-Brown on 4th playoff hole to win Zurich Classic

By and Published:
Photo: Stephen Lew, USA TODAY Sports

AVONDALE, La. (AP) – The team of Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt won the Zurich Classic on the fourth playoff hole, capturing a new-format tournament that had been held over a day because of darkness.

Smith hit his approach shot within a couple feet of the pin, and the Aussie sank a birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole to give himself and his Swedish teammate the victory Monday. Smith and Blixt could have won it on earlier playoff holes but missed short birdie putts.

For the 23-year-old Smith, this was his first PGA Tour victory.

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown had combined for a 12-under 60 Sunday to force the playoff. Kisner made a chip-in from nearly 95 feet on No. 18, but darkness prevented further play.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s