After billions of dollars of investment, the futures of Plant Vogtle and V.C. Summer Nuclear Plant are in question. Westinghouse Electric, the company contracted to expand those nuclear power plants, filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday.
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Power has extended an agreement with Westinghouse to continue work on Plant Vogtle.

The agreement allows work to go on at least through May 12, 2017. After that date, officials say they will re-evaluate the agreement. An original agreement was scheduled to end on Friday after Westinghouse declared bankruptcy 30 days ago. Over the next two weeks, the two companies will work to establish a new service agreement to continue work on the nuclear reactors.

