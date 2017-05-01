What’s trending 5-1-2017
What’s trending 5-1-2017 x
(WJBF) – It’s Monday and we have trending topics on social media.
Today’s trending topics range from Kelly Ripa’s new co-host announcement to local stories and the most popular hashtags on social media.
Trending Topics:
- Westinghouse to continue work on Plant Vogtle
- San Diego Mass Shooting
- #TeacherAppreciationWeek
- #MondayMotivation
- #MayDay2017
- May Day rallies
- Hi-C Orange
- Waynesboro new mayor
- Kelly Ripa’s new co-host
- Deadly storms hit southern states
- ADPS searching for missing 13-year-old girl
- Congress reached a deal to fund U.S. government