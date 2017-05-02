2 more arrests in Carrie Mays Park shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two more people are jail, in connection to a deadly Augusta shooting.

It happened at Carrie Mays Park on 11th Avenue this weekend.

Now, K’shon Vaughn and Maurice Ponder are facing charges.

Investigators believe they played a part in the death of 20-year-old Traychaurde Harris.

Antonio ‘Tony’ Sheppard, is charged with murder in the incident. He was denied bond on Monday.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it cannot tell us whether or not the shooting is gang-related, as the investigation is ongoing.