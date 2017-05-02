A new bill making its way, to reduce standardized test

South Carolina (WJBF) – A bill is making its way through the senate to reduce the number of standardized tests for students in grades three through eight.

The S-C ready test will determine if students are college and career ready.

According to Dr. James Kirylo, a University of South Carolina education professor says standardized tests have created a stressful environment for students, teachers, and parents.

“We’re placing a value on student, teacher, school, system, principal, state, just on these one scores and that is just a false way, a false narrative on making a judgment or an evaluation of a school.”, said Dr. Kirylo.

Dr. Kirlo says academic performance should be measured by all of their work and not just one test. State education superintendent Molly Spearman agrees with Dr. Kirylo.

That bill could come up for a vote in the state senate as early as May 2, 2017.

 

