Ambulance subsidy dollars reassigned

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners have decided how to put the Gold Cross Ambulance subsidy to work.

City leaders were left with more than 380 thousand dollars to spend, after Gold Cross Ambulance turned down its subsidy.

The city administrator recommended spending the money on new workers for animal services, code enforcement and the marshals office.

As well as using 113 thousand to adjust workers pay based on an on going salary study, a part of the proposal some commissioners could not support.

“Sales tax down 88 thousand franchise fees being down one point one million we need to be conservative how were spending money when we have that money tucked away,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Commissioners approved using the subsidy money for new workers at animal service

code enforcement and the marshal’s office starting July first.

but they did -not- approve using the money for any salary adjustments at this time