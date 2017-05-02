Burke County Sheriff’s Office talks community policing

Waynesboro, GA (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is putting deputies in neighborhoods, with a community policing initiative.

Improvement in Burke County by starting community policing is what Sheriff Alfonzo Williams had in mind.

“The two most important things when businesses and families look to move to any community is– schools and crime,” said Chief Lewis Blanchard of Burke County.

Chief Blanchard tells NewChannel 6 there has been a decrease in violent crime by 95%, compared to last year. This way communities could feel safe again.

“We feel it’s very important, cause we have a lot of people come in from the outside areas that disrupt the neighbors peaceful living that they’ve strived for,” said Brent Meeks – Executive Director of Regional Housing Authority in Burke County.

While also striving to create a bond…

“You know, letting them know we’re not out here just to arrest people… those are all a part of community policing, but there is a lot of other aspects as well,” said Chief Lewis Blanchard of Burke County.

“It’s important for us and it’s important for them, that we have that bond together as a community and Sheriff’s Office,” said, Lt. Tommie Walker of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies decided by simply stepping out into the community, that would help many people step up and become comfortable talking to anyone at the Sheriff’s Department.

“We are there, we are real people also, and whatever need that they have, we are going to try to do all that we can,” said, Lt. Tommie Walker of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to foster an appreciation for law enforcement, solve problems, and take care of law-abiding citizens of the community.

The Burke County Sheriffs Office will host an event called “Let’s Talk About It”.

This event will give residents the opportunity to talk with law enforcement about crime and anything else involving what needs to be done in the community.

June 6, 2017: Sardis (Girard/Alexander)

Time: 4pm until 6pm

Location: Sardis Annex (Old Sardis School) 1209 West Ellison Bridge Rd.