Commission puts fired firefighters back on the job.

By Published:
Augusta Fire Department graphic

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta  commissioners  overturn a fire department firing.

Sargent Charles Masters was terminated from the department  April 11th for allegedly working while out on Workman’s Comp.

This afternoon following a close door legal session commissioners voted to settle  all claims with Masters.

City attorneys say the action resulted in revoking Masters  termination and placing him on 30 days suspension instead.

Last year Masters was the head of the Augusta Fire fighters association that accused Fire Chief Chris James or missing city funds when purchasing some problem plagued fire trucks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s