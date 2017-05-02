Commission puts fired firefighters back on the job.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners overturn a fire department firing.

Sargent Charles Masters was terminated from the department April 11th for allegedly working while out on Workman’s Comp.

This afternoon following a close door legal session commissioners voted to settle all claims with Masters.

City attorneys say the action resulted in revoking Masters termination and placing him on 30 days suspension instead.

Last year Masters was the head of the Augusta Fire fighters association that accused Fire Chief Chris James or missing city funds when purchasing some problem plagued fire trucks.