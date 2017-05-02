Commission says no to city wide ban for saggy pants

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders say no to coming up with new rules, on policing pants even if some felt it was issue whose time has come.

‘They ought to be arrested indecent exposure whatever laws we got on the books today regardless of what the rest of them say do, what’s right,” said Commissioner Grady Smith.

But a majority of commissioners felt what was right was not an across the board city wide ban

“We really would be heading toward more trouble if we had had a city wide ordinance,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“I’m not crazy about the saggy pants but I feel like we got bigger issues for our law enforcement people to tackle there’s real crime out there,” said Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

There are signs at city buildings that tell you no smoking is allowed and commissioners say there now should also be signs that say no saggy pants, a better plan they say than having law enforcement hand out tickets.

“More about out personal buildings thinks of that nature as opposed as trying to put something that will be unenforceable law enforcement is already short to manage that process will be a hindrance to the city,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“Our buildings I think that’s good start I would appreciate if the school system would look into adopting something similar,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

“We have certain laws that should be the law of this area and if you don’t like it move on up the road,” said Commissioner Smith.

But it was city leaders who didn’t move on a total crack down on saggy pants in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.