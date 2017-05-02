Georgia’s Lt. Governor, Casey Cagle, makes stop in Columbia County as he announces run for governor

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle made a stop in Columbia County earlier Tuesday, announcing his run for governor.

Visiting the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was first on Cagle’s list.

Each deputy who was lined for inspection received a handshake and gratitude for their service.

Afterwards, Cagle made his way to the crowd at the Columbia County Hall of Justice to announce his run for governor.

Cagle has some pretty high ambitions for the state.

Part of his platform, 500,000 new jobs in four years, bringing down the high school drop out rate and turning the Hollywood of the south into the Silicon Valley of the south.

“I will be a candidate that will be committed to the vision of the state and I want to tell you as governor, I will lead on making sure that Georgia continues to be the number one place to do business in,” said Lt. Governor Cagle.

