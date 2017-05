GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — A historical season for the Harlem boys tennis team came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Model in the GHSA 2A state semifinals on Tuesday.

Owen Fanning, No. 1 singles, and Griffin Fanning, No. 3 singles, tallied the points for the Bulldogs with 6-4, 6-2 wins.

Harlem had never been past the first round of the state playoffs.

The Bulldogs finish their season with an 11-2 record.