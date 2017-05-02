International military defense manufacturer expanding operations in Aiken County, creating 120 new jobs

BAE Systems, Inc., an international leader in the defense industry, is expanding its existing operations in Aiken County. The company is projected to bring $8.4 million of new investment and create more than 120 jobs.BAE Systems, Inc. employs approximately 32,000 associates worldwide and generated sales of $10 billion in 2016. The company provides support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence and civilian systems; designs, develops and manufactures a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems; produces specialized security and protection products; and designs, develops, produces and provides service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and munitions.

In addition to the approximately 100 employees currently working at BAE Systems Inc.’s Aiken, S.C. facility, the company also employs 500 associates across its Charleston and Columbia, S.C. operations. Work performed at these locations includes a variety of electronic and tactical vehicle integration projects, as well as information technology (IT) security services for the U.S. military and other government agencies.

To accommodate BAE Systems, Inc.’s continued growth, the company will be adding 120 new jobs to its Aiken County operations, which are located at 15 Windham Boulevard in Aiken, S.C. BAE Systems, Inc. will also be investing in new machinery and equipment, as well as renovations to its existing office space. Hiring for the new positions is currently underway, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page online.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $200,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to Aiken County to assist with the costs of building upfit.

QUOTES



“We are grateful for the support from the S.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership. Given the global security concerns and challenging business environment, it’s important for BAE Systems to continue investing in the best possible products and services for the warfighter. The Aiken facility is an integral element in our business portfolio that is allowing us to build upon that strategy for the future growth of the company’s combat vehicles business.” -BAE Systems, Inc. Aiken Site and Operations Manager Michael Eaton

“South Carolina has a long tradition of supporting the military, and this expansion by BAE Systems, Inc. is the latest example of that. As a company that provides our soldiers and Marines with the products needed to be successful, we couldn’t be more proud that BAE Systems, Inc. continues to invest in our state and its people.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to congratulate BAE Systems, Inc. on this latest expansion, which just adds to the long line of successes they have achieved in our state. This new investment further proves that South Carolina has the business climate and logistics capabilities companies are looking for.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“It’s always a good day when an Aiken County company announces an expansion. Thank you, and congratulations to BAE Systems, Inc. for choosing us for this opportunity. Aiken County Council is working extremely hard to maintain a climate where companies can grow and be prosperous.” -Aiken County Council Chairman Ronnie Young

“Congratulations to BAE Systems, Inc. on their expansion. We are proud of our existing industries in Aiken County, and we are very excited when they choose to expand here at home. It validates our secret sauce for success: a ready workforce, a county council that emphasizes a business-friendly environment and a team of strong economic development professionals.” -Economic Development Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury