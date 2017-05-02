Local Army photographer honored nearly four years after death

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The U.S. Army is paying tribute to a local Army photographer nearly four years after she captured chilling images of the blast that took her life.

Spc. Hilda Clayton grew up in Augusta, graduated from Westside High School in 2009 and has several surviving family members who still live in the area. She served out of Fort Meade, Maryland as a visual information specialist in Afghanistan. On July 2, 2013 she was one of four killed by an accidental explosion during a live-fire training exercise.

The Military Review published the pictures for the first time in its current issue as part of a tribute to Clayton. To read the article and more about Clayton’s life and service, click here.