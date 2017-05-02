Mayor-Elect discusses future of North Augusta

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Project Jackson is not the only thing that is brand new in North Augusta. For the first time in twenty years, the town will have a new mayor. Retired Air Force Colonel, Bob Pettit, is set to be sworn in on May 1, but first he sat down with Brad Means on The Means Report.

Mr. Pettit talked about what it will be like to try to follow longtime mayor Lark Jones, and Brad asked if he wants to be “Lark Jones 2.0”.

“Well, it is an awesome responsibility. He is so comfortable in the job. When he sits in the council chamber, and anytime I see him, he is just the mayor of North Augusta. He knows everybody. They come up to speak at the podium and he knows them by first name,” Mr. Pettit observes. “I can never be Lark Jones 2.0; I’m going to have to be Bob Pettit 1.0, and… I think we’ll get it done.”

Once in office Mr. Pettit will oversee the completion of the highly anticipated Project Jackson. He also has other hopes for the city, though, including bringing in more business and expanding the Greeneway.

During his interview the mayor-elect also weighs in on the differences between city government in North Augusta compared to Augusta, as well as how growth in each city is a win for the other.

