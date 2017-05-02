North Augusta bounces back to win district title following Monday’s umpire debacle

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — There was no controversy following Tuesday night’s game between North Augusta and Blue Ridge, as the Yellow Jackets won 7-3 to win the 4A District II title.

Monday night was an interesting one, to say the least. North Augusta hit a three-run walkoff home run to win — or so they thought the district title. However, the umpires decided to overturn a ruling from back in the 6th inning, so the teams had to replay the game from that point in the 6th. Blue Ridge went on to hold off North Augusta that time and win 12-11. That win forced a winner-take-all district championship Tuesday night and the Yellow Jackets took care of business.

Next Up: North Augusta plays at South Pointe on Thursday in the Upper State bracket.

OTHER SCORES:

SCHSL baseball

Ridge Spring-Monetta 8, Whitmire 6

SCHSL softball

Greer 6, Midland Valley 7 (13 innings)

SCHSL boys soccer

North Augusta 3, Greer 2

Travelers Rest 3, Aiken 6

Blue Ridge at South Aiken

Strom Thurmond 0, Bluffton 15

Fox Creek at Brashier MC

Burke at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Denmark-Olar at Ridge Spring-Monetta

GHSA girls soccer

Cambridge 2, Lakeside 1

Greenbrier 0, Johns Creek 4

Chapel Hill 8, ARC 0

Elbert County 3, Harlem 6