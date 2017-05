Augusta (WJBF) – Parents of Sego Middle School students will get the chance to hear a plan for relocating schools.

School leaders say students at Wheeless Road and Sego Middle School will have to be moved while their schools are rebuilt.

If the plan is approved, construction is expected to last two years.

The meeting will be held on May 2, 2017, at 6 p.m. at Sego Middle school, and another on Thursday, May 4 at Wheeless Road Elementary also beginning at 6 p.m.