President Trump to meet with Vladimir Putin by phone

Donald Trump
In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions Monday about the expected topics of the conversation.

But the bloody civil war in Syria and Putin’s continued backing of Syrian President Bashar Assad loom large.

Trump and Putin have spoken several times since Trump’s election, including last month following an attack in St. Petersburg, which Trump condemned.

Trump said last month that U.S.-Russian relations “may be at an all-time low.” It was a reversal from the rhetoric during his campaign, when Trump said he hoped he and Putin could work together in the fight against terrorism.

FBI and congressional investigations continue into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia and Russia’s meddling in the election.

Vladimir Putin
FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting at the presidential residence in the Russian Black Sea Resort of Sochi, Russia. A meeting in August between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top general and commander of the Quds Force, in Moscow lasted some three hours. Soleimani's one mission was to sell Putin on the idea that Russian airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Syria was imperative. (Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

