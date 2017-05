South Carolina (WJBF) – In two weeks, South Carolina drivers can get an early start signing up for their new “Real I.D”.

State officials say the new identity cards will now be compliant with federal law.

The new measure which starts in 20-20 – requires a federally approved I-D to fly within the U-S, and to enter federal buildings and military bases.

Starting Monday the 15th – you can take the documents you need for a “Real I-D” to your local DMV.