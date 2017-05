RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this man.

47-year-old Dorsey Murphy was last seen on Wednesday April 26th between 5 and 9 a.m. on the 2400 block of Mims Road.

Murphy is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder.

If you have any information please call the Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080