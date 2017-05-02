2 people shot on Lexington Way in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to a shooting on the 3200 block of Lexington Way at 9 a.m.

Two people were shot and one is a 14-year-old girl.

The girl was shot in the leg in her home but is said to be okay.

“From the road, deputies that are on the scene and the supervisor, the juvenile does not have life threatening injuries,” said Sgt. Shane McDaniel. “She has since been transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.”

A neighbor says she heard several gun shots this morning.

She says she is fearful because today isn’t the first time confrontation has come from this home.

This investigation is in the beginning phase.

