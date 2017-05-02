Two shootings, related– Chief Clayton speaks out

Related Coverage 2 people shot on Lexington Way in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A 14-year-old girl is recovering tonight after being shot in the leg.

It all happened around 9 this morning on Lexington Way, which is off Belair Road, near Jimmy Dyess Parkway.

Investigators said they believe teen was shot inside of her own home.

Right after the shooting on Lexington Way, a home in Valley Park Estates was shot at several times. Officials said no one there was injured, but they believe both shootings involve the same suspects.

The investigation is still in its beginning stages, and at this time – no suspect information has been released.

“The juvenile does not have life threatening injuries. She has since been transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment,” Sgt. Shane McDaniel with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said on scene this morning.

Chief Patrick Clayton with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting on Lexington Way could have easily been avoided.

I spoke with neighbors who live on Lexington Way, and they did not want to speak on camera. They did admit this shooting does not come by surprise.

“I will tell you it’s something that appears escalated over a day. If we would have started receiving phone calls from concerned citizens, we can try to intervene,” Chief Clayton said.

One neighbor told me confrontation is common at the home, and she fears for the safety of kids in the neighborhood.

Chief Clayton said just one call from a concerned homeowner could prevent crime and even save lives.

“Unfortunately a lot people say, ‘Well, they’re just arguing like they were before.’ Well, that’s the way this always starts out. I’d rather our deputies go to a hundred of those situations where everything turns out to be okay than to have one that escalates and escalates out of control,” Chief Clayton explained.

Clayton said the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s main concern is changing behavior to better the C.S.R.A.– not necessarily taking people to jail.

“When they see situations that are escalating, appear to be getting heated, give us a call immediately. It doesn’t mean we are going to lock anyone up,” Chief Clayton said.

