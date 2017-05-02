VA and Morris Museum of Art soon to host an art class

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and Morris Museum of Art will team up to teach an art class for Veterans on Wednesday, May 10 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The class will be taught at the Uptown campus in room 2A 147 located on 1 Freedom Way in Augusta, G.A.

The class will be called “Creating a Self-Portrait” and will be free to the public, but slots are limited.

To enroll for the class call Sheri Smith, CNVAMC recreational therapy at 706-733-0188 ext. 7395 or come by the craft clinic at the Uptown campus of the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.