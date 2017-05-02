VA and Morris Museum of Art soon to host an art class

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and Morris Museum of Art will team up to teach an art class for Veterans on Wednesday, May 10 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Photo of the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, which is located in Augusta, Georgia.

The class will be taught at the Uptown campus in room 2A 147 located on 1 Freedom Way in Augusta, G.A.

The class will be called “Creating a Self-Portrait” and will be free to the public, but slots are limited.

To enroll for the class call Sheri Smith, CNVAMC recreational therapy at 706-733-0188 ext. 7395 or come by the craft clinic at the Uptown campus of the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

Morris Museum of Art is bracing for more visitors as Augusta grows.

 

