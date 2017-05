FORT GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – Get your resumes ready and have a pen handy, if you are planning to attend the Veterans Job and Career Expo, at the Fort Gordon Army Reserve Center.

The expo will be on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and open to the public. More than 60 national and state employers will be at the expo and all are ready for passionate job seekers.