AUGUSTA G.A. (WJBF) According to dispatchers, a child has been hit on Milledgeville Rd. and Olive Rd.

The call came in at 7:54 a.m. and dispatchers say, injuries have been reported. No reports on the magnitude of the child’s injuries or the type of vehicle.

The child’s identity is currently unknown, but WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporters are on the scene investigating to find more on the story.

Details on WJBF NewsChannel 6 as the story develops.