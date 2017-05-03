City of Aiken not sitting on aging infrastructure much longer

CITY OF AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – After years of being ignored, Aiken’s aging infrastructure is finally getting a much-needed face-lift.

City leaders are moving forward with plans to update water, sewage and storm water drains throughout downtown.

Phase one of the year-long project will tackle the infrastructure on a stretch of Newberry Street to Park Avenue.

“The reason that was selected is because there’s no operating business in that area so it won’t inconvenience anyone unduly and it allows engineers and utility constructions folks to dig in and see the actual condition of the infrastructure.” City of Aiken Communications Manager Tim O’Briant told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Initial work will begin in the fall.

The infrastructure repairs are funded through Capital Project Sales Tax.

