CSRA High School Spring Playoff Schedule: Wednesday, May 3

GHSA baseball
6A
Johns Creek at Greenbrier (best of three-game series)
GHSA boys soccer
6A
Cambridge at Greenbrier
4A
Chestatee at Richmond Academy
2A
Glenn Hills at Oglethorpe County
Douglas at Harlem
A
Aquinas at Whitefield Academy
GHSA girls lacrosse
Lakeside at Northview
SCHSL softball
4A
Blue Ridge at North Augusta
Midland Valley at Lancaster
Strom Thurmond at Hanahan
2A
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Barnwell
A
Williston-Elko at Lamar
Whitmire at Wagener-Salley
SCHSL girls soccer
4A
North Augusta at York
Daniel at South Aiken
2A
Barnwell at Academic Magnet