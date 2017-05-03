CSRA High School Spring Playoff Schedule: Wednesday, May 3

Greenbrier Baseball Team Wins State Championship (Image 1)

GHSA baseball

6A

Johns Creek at Greenbrier (best of three-game series)

 

GHSA boys soccer

6A

Cambridge at Greenbrier

4A

Chestatee at Richmond Academy

2A

Glenn Hills at Oglethorpe County

Douglas at Harlem

A

Aquinas at Whitefield Academy

 

GHSA girls lacrosse

Lakeside at Northview

 

SCHSL softball

4A

Blue Ridge at North Augusta

Midland Valley at Lancaster

Strom Thurmond at Hanahan

2A

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Barnwell

A

Williston-Elko at Lamar

Whitmire at Wagener-Salley

 

SCHSL girls soccer

4A

North Augusta at York

Daniel at South Aiken

2A

Barnwell at Academic Magnet

 

 

