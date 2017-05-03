Former ARC golfer Greyson Sigg named First-Team All-SEC again

From UGA Athletics:

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia golfers Greyson Sigg, Spencer Ralston and Matthew Beringer have earned Southeastern Conference honors, according to an announcement Wednesday by the league office.

Sigg was named First-Team All-SEC, Ralston was picked for the SEC All-Freshman Team and Beringer landed on the SEC Community Service Team.

Sigg earned First-Team All-SEC honors for the second straight season. The senior captain from Augusta leads the Bulldogs with a scoring average of 70.21 and six top-10 finishes in 10 stroke-play events. He recently was chosen as one of the 30 semifinalists for the Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award. Sigg won the Linger Longer Invitational in March for his fourth victory, which ranks sixth on Georgia’s all-time list. At the Linger Longer Invitational, he fired a career-best 16-under, the second-best figure in school history. He also placed third in the Mackenzie Tour – Canada’s Qualifying School to earn exempt status for his first eight events once his Georgia career ends at the end of this month.

Ralston, a freshman from Gainesville, has appeared in all 10 events this season. He has five top-12 efforts, highlighted by a seventh-place finish in the Franklin American Mortgage Intercollegiate at The Grove. Ralston fired a 7-under in the second round and 9-under overall at the Ka’anapali Collegiate to set his career lows. He ranks second on the squad with a 71.31 scoring average.

Beringer, a sophomore from Macon, helped organize “Birdies For CURE” to raise money for CURE International, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing physical and spiritual healing to children with surgically correctible medical conditions. Beringer also has been involved in the Hunger Bowl canned food drive, Operation Christmas Child, Project Safe toiletries collection, and the Special Olympics prom and baseball game. He was named a recipient of the Ramsey Scholarship for Academic and Athletic Excellence and he was inducted into UGA’s Student-Athlete Leadership Academy.

The Bulldogs will learn their NCAA Regionals destination on Thursday at noon. The announcement will be made on The Golf Channel. The NCAA Regionals will take place May 15-17, followed by the NCAA Championships May 26-31 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.